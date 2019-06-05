Ten to Vie for Miss Pink Tomato Crown Saturday

Beauty queens will also be in town as the Petite, Pre-Teen, Teen, and Miss contestants will begin competing around 10 a.m. Saturday morning. Teen and Miss contestants will compete in interview early in the day and are set to begin the on-stage competition at 7 P.M. Saturday night. On-stage competition will include an opening number, sportswear, and evening gown competition. The reigning queens from 2018 will be available to give away their crowns and are as follows: Miss Pink Tomato Sarah Helms, Teen Miss Pink Tomato Kelli Jo Stain, Pre-Teen Miss Pink Tomato Trenleigh Bedwell, Petite Miss Emma Spears, and Little Miss Pink Tomato Channa Tatum. Petite and Pre-Teen contestants will compete in evening gown competition beginning at 6 p.m. Saturday evening.
Miss Contestants are as follows:
Taylor Owen, Star City (not pictured)
Gwendolyn White, Warren (not pictured)
Madison Carson, Rison (not pictured)
Reese Morman, Warren (pictured)
Krista Sparks, Warren (pictured)
McKenzie Rice, Hamburg (pictured)
Lily Warren, Warren (pictured)
Alexis Dunaway, Warren (pictured)
Mary-Lynn Wagnon, Warren (not pictured)
Garianna Booker, Monticello (not pictured)
