Tentative Juneteenth Plans

The Juneteenth Association of Wilmar, A R announce planned activities for the June Dinner Festival schedule June 11, 13, 14, and 15 2019. The first Lady Miss June Dinner Pageant will be held Tuesday June 11, at 5p.m. at the Wilmar Community Center Hwy 278 East, (former Wilmar High School) featuring Young ladies 20 years +. Thursday June 13 at 5p.m. The June Dinner Pageant featuring children and young people ages 1 month-19 years will be held in the same location. At Sunset the Annual June Dinner Festival kickoff on the old school campus 325 So. 7th Street with a bonfire and music by DJ Smooth.
Friday June 14, 2pm at the SEA Regional Library meeting room 114 W. Jefferson Ave. in Monticello there will be a sweet potato pie contest, a cash prize will be awarded and the winner will be featured in the June Dinner Parade on Saturday. A 2hr. 4 wheeler ride for those who love adventure will line up on the old school campus at 5pm Friday evening. At 6pm, The first annual Heroes of Wilmar Banquet will be held at the Greater Shady Grove AME Church 325 So. 7th Street.
Vendors and food booths and the DJ Sounds of Gary Wilson will be featured until Ms. Dee Dee Jones of Little Rock and her band take the stage at 8:30 pm with live entertainment.
Saturday June 15 at 9a.m. Car show , 11am Honor Ceremony honoring outstanding achievement of Women of SEA. 12:00 line up for the parade at MT. Baptist Church 605 So. 7th Street . Parade at1 p.m .down South 7th Street North , 3pm 4 wheeler show and special event at 5pm. Up and coming talent show at 7p.m. The Rhythm and Blues Sounds of the William Staggers Trio at 9 p.m. For more information on all event contact Peggy Orr at 870 224-2416 or 870 723-5407. For pageant information contact Mrs. Seneca Gulley 870 224-2779
