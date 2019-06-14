Friday, June 14, 2019

Tinoco Accepts Scholarship

EL DORADO—Javier Tinoco, a 2019 graduate of Warren High School, has accepted a Living the Dream Scholarship to attend South Arkansas Community College this fall.
The son of Silvia Tinoco of Warren was a member of the soccer team and Spanish club in high school.
The scholarship is funded through the SouthArk Foundation.

