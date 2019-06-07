Tour de Tomato Safety Alert

Tomorrow morning at 8:30 in Bradley County the first ever Tour de Tomato will take place. There will be around 90 riders that will participate in this event. Please use caution on the route below for the safety of the riders and volunteers. State and local authorities will be patrolling the route and will strictly enforce all traffic laws. So lets put out our welcome mat for all these riders and show them how friendly Bradley County really is!!! Thank you from the Pink Tomato committee for your cooperation.
No comments:
Post a Comment