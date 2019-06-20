News
Sports
Outdoors
Features
Classifieds
Obituaries
Advertising
Schools
Contact
Calendar
Thursday, June 20, 2019
Trash Will Be Picked Up Friday
The power is back on at the transfer station as of 7:30 p.m. Thursday evening according to City of Warren social media accounts. They have confirmed that they “will be hauling trash in the morning.”
at
10:05 PM
Email This
BlogThis!
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Share to Pinterest
No comments:
Post a Comment
Older Post
Home
Subscribe to:
Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment