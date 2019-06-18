UAM Indoor Practice Facility Renamed for Judy and Jack Lassiter

| Chancellor Karla Hughes, Trustee Cliff Gibson, and the Lassiters unveil a rendering of the new signage for the Judy and Jack Lassiter Indoor Practice Facility
|UA System President Don Bobbitt, Dr. Jack Lassiter, and Chancellor Karla Hughes
|The Lassiters and their children Joel Haden, Leigh Lassiter-Counts, and Heather Isaacs
Monticello – University of Arkansas President Don Bobbitt visited Monticello Thursday for the formal renaming ceremony of the Indoor Practice Facility at UAM. The building, which opened in 2009 while Jack Lassiter was chancellor, will now be known as the Judy and Jack Lassiter Indoor Practice Facility. Speakers included Bobbitt, UAM Vice Chancellor for Advancement Jeff Weaver, Chancellor Karla Hughes, Trustee Cliff Gibson, and Judy and Jack Lassiter. Bobbitt said he was not surprised by how effectively the honored pair could draw a crowd of friends, just as they had during Jack Lassiter’s tenure there. More than 150 guests gathered on a sunny afternoon to recognize the couple, who spent nearly three decades on the UAM campus, including ten years in the chancellor’s home. Hughes said, “It says a lot about the community of Monticello that the Lassiters chose to live here after retiring. We can see the support that UAM has in the area, and also the impact our university has had on Judy and Jack.” Hughes said she was initially approached about renaming the facility by UAM board of visitors chair Gregg Reep, Hugh Heflin, and Reginald Glover. She said it was an easy decision to take the motion to rename the facility to the UA Board of Trustees, which voted unanimously for the change during their meeting in January.
No comments:
Post a Comment