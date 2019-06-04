UAM Kids’ University to be Held July 8-11

The sixth annual Kids’ University will be held on the UAM campus July 8-11. The summer enrichment program carries out a mission of serving capable and motivated students who will enter 1st through 6th grades in the fall of 2019. The focus is cultivating new interests, expanding knowledge, and sparking imagination and creativity while providing a non-graded environment for personal growth and development. The morning session is for students entering grades 1 – 3, and will be held from 9 a.m. – noon. The afternoon session is for students entering grades 4 – 6 and will be held from 1 – 5 p.m. Courses this year include Farm to Table, Oodle Noodles of Fun, Heart Challenge-Basketball, Super Science, I Love Arkansas, and many more. Registration and tuition must be completed and returned to UAM Kids’ University for each child participating. Forms can be found online at http://www.uamont.edu/pages/resources/kids-university/.
Space is filled on first-come, first-served basis. Registration is $100 from June 1 – June 21, and if space remains, late registration is $125 after June 21. Payment can be mailed via check to UAM Kids’ University, PO Box 3608, Monticello AR 71656 or call the UAM Cashier’s Office at 870-460-1043. Tuition includes a t-shirt and all supplies.
For more information, contact coordinator Rebecca Newton at 870-460-1596 or NewtonR@UAMont.edu.
