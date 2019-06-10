Monday, June 10, 2019

Warren Police Department Arrest Report For June 6-9, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Tony Kinnard / 404 York St, Warren, AR / DOB 11-27-72 / Possession of controlled substance and driving on suspended license on 6-6-19

Thomas Towler / 3921 Central Ave., Lot 23, Hot Springs, Arkansas / DOB 8-13-72 / Warrant on 6-7-19

Richard Maxwell / 107 Beard, Monticello, AR / DOB 6-6-82 / Driving on suspended license on 6-7-19

Eric Rideout / 609 Cherry St., Warren, AR / DOB 10-8-85 / Driving on suspended license on 6-8-19

Amanda Potter / 776 Airport Rd, Lake Village, AR / 10-7-83 / Absconder on 6-9-19
