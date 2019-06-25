Warren School Board Accepts Three Resignations in Called Meeting

The Warren School Board met Monday, June 24 in a special called meeting. For their first item of business, the board approved the transfer of funds from Operating to Building fund. Following that action, they approved the Parental Involvement Stipend in the amount of $700 per year.
Three resignations were accepted:
Tyler Kell, Warren high Health Instructor, Assistant Coach Jr and Sr. boys football, Head track Jr and Sr. boys
Jimmy May, Brunson Elementary Dean of Students, head golf coach, assistant Sr. high football coach
Ashley Saeler, 7th grade science teacher
They also approved the transfer of Michael Milum from Eastside/Brunson Physical Education to High School health instructor.
