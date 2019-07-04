4 Today Summer Road Tour Visits Warren

\
The KARK, Channel 4 Summer Road Tour visited Warren Monday morning, July 29th. Susanne Brunner and Pat Walker, along with members of their crew stopped by the Mad Butcher on Martin Street to visit with customers and employees. They took time to pose for a picture for salineriverchronicle.com and talk about their 35 city tour. The subject of the Warren Lumberjack Football team came up as well. Current Arkansas Razorback freshmen Treylon Burks and Marcus Miller also came up during the conversation.
