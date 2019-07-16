ACT Work Ready Community Celebration

The public is invited to a program to be held Wednesday, July 17th to celebrate Bradley County as a "Work Ready Community." The program will be held beginning at 2:00 P.M. and will take place in the National Guard Readiness Center at 101 Industrial Drive Rd. Governor Asa Hutchinson will give the key note address. Local and state elected officials will be present and a reception will be provided by the Bradley county Economic Development Commission. National Career Readiness Certificate earners are also invited to attend.
If you wish to attend, please RSVP len@bradleycountyedc.com.
