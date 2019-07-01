Arrest Report: July 1, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Lauren K. Byrd, 6720, Dollarway Rd., Apt. 35, Pine Bluff, AR, 5-5-93 arrested on warrant x3 (6-25-19)
David Sanson, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR, 8-4-61, arrested on warrant, charged with terroristic threatening, domestic battery, and aggravated assault (6-25-19)
A'Jasia A. Davis, 225 Smith Rd., Apt. 4, Warren, AR, 5-14-2000, charged with domestic battery 3rd (6-28-19)
Octavao Pudalli, 501 Woodlawn, Warren, AR, 10-7-92, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication (6-29-19)
Ivory Jones, 8652 Highway 33 N., Briscoe, AR, 7-6-89 charged with possession of schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (6-30-19)
Corey Buckner, Pine Bluff, AR, 5-15-79, arrested on warrants x2 (6-30-19.
Lauren K. Byrd, 6720, Dollarway Rd., Apt. 35, Pine Bluff, AR, 5-5-93 arrested on warrant x3 (6-25-19)
David Sanson, 421 S. Myrtle, Warren, AR, 8-4-61, arrested on warrant, charged with terroristic threatening, domestic battery, and aggravated assault (6-25-19)
A'Jasia A. Davis, 225 Smith Rd., Apt. 4, Warren, AR, 5-14-2000, charged with domestic battery 3rd (6-28-19)
Octavao Pudalli, 501 Woodlawn, Warren, AR, 10-7-92, charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and public intoxication (6-29-19)
Ivory Jones, 8652 Highway 33 N., Briscoe, AR, 7-6-89 charged with possession of schedule II substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (6-30-19)
Corey Buckner, Pine Bluff, AR, 5-15-79, arrested on warrants x2 (6-30-19.
No comments:
Post a Comment