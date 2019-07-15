Arrest Report: July 14, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Yanet Jeronimo, 1509 S. Main, Warren, AR, 5-18-97, arrested on warrant (7-9-19)
James Baldwin, 609 N. Martin, Warren, AR, 2-15-83, Possession of Schedule 2, possession of drug paraphernalia (7-9-19
Kenneth Allen Johnson, Jr., 3390 N. 167, Hampton, AR, 9-15-56, charged with driving on suspended driver's license (7-9-19)
Deandre Smith, 144 Bradley County Road, Warren, AR, 8-27-93, Arrested on warrant (7-15-19)
Eric Booker, 331 W. College, Monticello, AR, 9-2-81, arrested on warrant (7-10-91)
Trace Moffatt, 149 Bradley Rd. 93, Hamburg, AR 2-14-19, charged with DUI-drugs (7-13-19)
Anthony Cooper, 713 George St., Warren, AR 9-9-62, Charged with criminal trespassing (7-14-19)
