Monday, July 15, 2019

Arrest Report: July 14, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:

Yanet Jeronimo, 1509 S. Main, Warren, AR, 5-18-97, arrested on warrant (7-9-19)

James Baldwin, 609 N. Martin, Warren, AR, 2-15-83, Possession of Schedule 2, possession of drug paraphernalia (7-9-19

Kenneth Allen Johnson, Jr., 3390 N. 167, Hampton, AR, 9-15-56, charged with driving on suspended driver's license (7-9-19)

Deandre Smith, 144 Bradley County Road, Warren,  AR, 8-27-93, Arrested on warrant (7-15-19)

Eric Booker, 331 W. College, Monticello, AR, 9-2-81, arrested on warrant (7-10-91)

Trace Moffatt, 149 Bradley Rd. 93, Hamburg, AR 2-14-19, charged with DUI-drugs (7-13-19)

Anthony Cooper, 713 George St., Warren, AR 9-9-62, Charged with criminal trespassing (7-14-19)
at 1:13 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)