Arrest Report:: July 22, 2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Wesley Ashcraft, 320 Curry Rd., Rison, 8-31-94 charged with aggravated assault and leaving scene of an accident (7-15-19)
Cecilia St. John, 312 W. Pine, Warren, AR, 3-17-86, arrested on warrant, charged with driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance, expired tags (7-17-19)
Nicholas Jacobs, 1007 Phillips t., Warren, AR, 12-18-88, arrested on warrant x2 an body attachment (7-18-19)
Billy Joe Barnett, #4 Oak Grove Circle, Warren, AR, 6-27-80, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-19-19)
,Bryant Nelson, 9004 Cobb St., Warren, AR, 9-2-82, charged with battery 3rd (7-20-19)
Wesley Ashcraft, 320 Curry Rd., Rison, 8-31-94 charged with aggravated assault and leaving scene of an accident (7-15-19)
Cecilia St. John, 312 W. Pine, Warren, AR, 3-17-86, arrested on warrant, charged with driving on suspended license, no proof of insurance, expired tags (7-17-19)
Nicholas Jacobs, 1007 Phillips t., Warren, AR, 12-18-88, arrested on warrant x2 an body attachment (7-18-19)
Billy Joe Barnett, #4 Oak Grove Circle, Warren, AR, 6-27-80, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-19-19)
,Bryant Nelson, 9004 Cobb St., Warren, AR, 9-2-82, charged with battery 3rd (7-20-19)
No comments:
Post a Comment