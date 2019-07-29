Arrest Report: July 29,2019

The following are innocent until proven guilty:
Carlton Dickerson, 1115 West Church St., Warren, AR, 7-18-75, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-22-19)
Erica Dickerson, 1328 S. First St., Pine Bluff, 8-23-94, charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-24-19)
Clinton Webb, 731 S. 5th St., Wilmar, AR, 2-15-86, revocation, (7-24-19)
Sammier Davis, Hwy. 160 E., Hermitage, AR, 9-17-80, charged with driving on suspended license, arrested on warrant Jefferson County, (7-25-19)
Anthony Cooper, 1713 George St., Warren, AR, 9-9-65, arrested on warrant, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia x3 (7-25-19)
Credell Davis, 1419 Jackson Loop, Warren, AR, 12-14-72, arrested on Bench Warrant-Bradley County (7-27-19)
Shaun Ingram, 1001 Copeland St., Warren, AR, 5-30-89, Charged with domestic battery 3rd (7-26-19)
