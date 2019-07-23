Attorney General Releases Statement Following Warren Dentist's Guilty Plea

Says, ‘appalling and unrestrained criminal conduct underscores our decision to charge him’
LITTLE ROCK – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge announces Dr. John Durmon, 59, of Warren, pleaded guilty to one count of Medicaid Fraud, class A felony. He has been ordered to pay $33,383.05 in restitution along with a triple penalty of $100,149.15 by Monday, July 29. He also owes fines and court costs of $2,500 and is suspended from the Medicaid program for five years.
“Durmon’s plea based on his appalling and unrestrained criminal conduct underscores our decision to charge him for Medicaid fraud,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “We must stop this type of corruption with taxpayer dollars.”
Durmon submitted 2,557 claims for X-rays for 85 Medicaid recipients from October 2016 through December 2017. Records indicate Durmon had not properly taken, developed, used or maintained X-rays as required by Medicaid program regulations. Durmon was paid a total of $153,077.95 for the claims.
Also, Durmon submitted 637 claims for various dental services, including extractions, amalgam and resin composite fillings for 33 Medicaid recipients from September 2015 through December 2017. Records indicate Durmon charged the Medicaid program for those services, but the services were not provided. Durmon was paid a total of $33,383.05 for the claims.
Medicaid fraud occurs when providers use the Medicaid program to obtain money to which they are not entitled. To report Medicaid fraud or abuse or neglect in residential care facilities, contact the Attorney General’s Medicaid fraud hotline at (866) 810-0016 or oag@arkansasag.gov.
salineriverchronicle.com was notified by Dr. Durmon's attorney that the doctor received a five year suspended sentence in addition to the financial assessments.
