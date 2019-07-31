BCEDC Meets, Discusses Merger With Chamber

Members of the board of the Bradley County Economic Commission met July 29th in the conference room of the organization. There was no quorum present so no business was conducted but items were discussed informally. Bob Milton went over the financial report but no action was taken due to the lack of a quorum.
Most of the time was spent discussing a future relationship between the BCEDC and the Bradley County Chamber of Commerce. Those present were given a proposal submitted by the Chamber Board proposing that the two organizations remain independent and maintain their individual boards while sharing an executive director.
The proposal from the Chamber of Commerce was provided to the board and each item was discussed. Following is the proposal from the Chamber:
*Both organizations maintain their boards.
*Hire one executive director to fill that role of both organizations.
*Create a joint executive board ( presumably the executive board from each respective
organization ) and have the executive director report to the joint board.
*Offer joint memberships to both organizations at a slight discount. Allow the option to
belong to one organization only. Membership dues be used to pay the director's salary.
*The executive director would work out of the Chamber Office but have access to both offices.
*Work on further details.
Several issues were raised as to how the books would be maintained, whether or not it was wise to limit the director's salary to dues only and how membership dues would be shared. There was also comments made about how the joint board would make decisions regarding the executive director. Will the joint board be represented equally by both organizations and if so how would a tie vote be dealt with?
Plans call for both boards to meet and talk about the matter further.
