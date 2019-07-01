BCMC Holds Successful M*A*S*H Camp

WARREN, Ark. (6/28/19) – The 2019 version of M*A*S*H Camp was completed Friday, June 28 as 12 students from Warren, Hermitage, Fordyce, and Rison were able to experience a number of medical-related activities throughout the two-week event June 17-28. The majority of the program was spent at Bradley County Medical Center, but the group was able to travel to other healthcare organizations around Warren and also took trips to El Dorado and Little Rock.
M*A*S*H stands for Medical Applications of Science for Health and was a huge success after the program took a short hiatus, but was brought back to life with the help of Alaina Glover. Glover is a student at the University of Arkansas at Monticello and is a double major in biology and biochemistry with a possible minor in psychology as a pre-med student. In addition to being a student, Glover works at BCMC as a lab assistant phlebotomist and volunteered to lead the M*A*S*H program along with BCMC’s Kathy Hall, who is over Employee Health and Infection Control.
“I volunteered for the M*A*S*H program we had here before I was old enough and just fell in love with the different aspects the students learn about,” Glover said. “So many don’t what all it takes to create a hospital, it’s not just doctors, nurses, radiology, because there are so many more fields. Then I was able to participate in the camp when I got old enough and loved it.”
The camp started Monday, June 17 with HIPPA training and a get to know each other session before learning about IV and injections. The camp continued each day through Friday, June 21 before the students came back Monday, June 24 for another week of activities. The students were able to tour BCMC and also stopped by a number of departments including Radiology, Laboratory, Surgery, Nuclear Medicine, Pharmacy, Medical Records, 1st Station, ER, Respiratory Therapy, Human Resources, Rehab Services, and the Family Care Clinic.
“So when I found out they didn’t have it last year, it disheartened me and I offered to direct it,” Glover continued. “It’s been a good opportunity for me and I’ve learned so much by leading it. I’ve really enjoyed it and I’ve met so many different contacts from around the state and also doctors, nurses, and others here that I didn’t talk to much before this.”
Students received demonstrations and listened to presentations on a multitude of other items, most coming with the chance to receive hands-on training as well. The group learned about different types of medical equipment, CPR, how to stop bleeds, wound care, hospice, anesthesia, intubation, oral health, casts, family practice, and more. The Arkansas State Police made a very informative presentation to the group, while Emergency Ambulance Service, Inc., (EASI) also had a very entertaining presentation that featured BCMC Rehab Services manager Stephanie Moring playing a mock victim that needed an ambulance. The students had to keep her calm, put pressure on wounds, and keep her awake before the ambulance arrived.
Other presenters included UAM Pre-Med and UAM Nursing, while the students were also educated in mental health and opioids. They also toured HOPE Landing in El Dorado on Thursday, June 20 and were also able to visit local vets and dentists. On Thursday, June 27 the campers went to Little Rock to tour UAMS with other M*A*S*H programs around the state.
The camp concluded with suturing and heart dissection led by Dr. Roger Mason. Edwin Martinez, Leah Huitt, Cindy Wilkerson, and Allison King earned four out of five stars for suturing from Dr. Mason, while Alyssa Overton had the fastest surgery time of the group at 51.57 seconds. The final event of the day was a graduation ceremony and reception for the students and their families inside the BCMC Conference Room.
The students that participated in this year’s camp were Edwin Martinez, Leah Huitt, Cindy Wilkerson, Jordan Pruitt, Erynn Lasiter, Allison King, Ashton Gorman, Iyania Smith, Dejah Battles, Alyssa Overton, Janzee Hooper, and Erin Watkins.
