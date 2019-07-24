Bradley County Circuit Court Issues Convictions

Bradley county Circuit Court has recently issued convictions in tow cases:
A. The Court convicted Alex Rogers of residential burglary. He received 24 months with 36 suspended. Court cost and fees were also assessed and will be paid out at $100.00 per month.
Judge Sam Pope presided.
B. Frederick Louis Newton was sentenced to 18 months for possession of a firearm illegally. He will be assessed court cost and fees payable at $10.00 per month. Judge Steve Porch presided.
