Wednesday, July 24, 2019

Bradley County Circuit Court Issues Convictions

Bradley county Circuit Court has recently issued convictions in tow cases:
A. The Court convicted Alex Rogers of residential burglary.  He received 24 months with 36 suspended.  Court cost and fees were also assessed and will be paid out at $100.00 per month.
Judge Sam Pope presided.

B.  Frederick Louis Newton was sentenced to 18 months for possession of a firearm illegally.  He will be assessed court cost and fees payable at $10.00 per month.  Judge Steve Porch presided.
