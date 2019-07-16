Chamber Votes to Buy Land/Appoint Committee

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Board met Monday, July 15th for their regualr monthly meeting. Normal business was conducted by approving the minutes of the last meeting and review and approval of the financial report.
There was considerable discussion relating to the subject of combining the organization with the Bradley County Economic Development Commission or merging the management of the two groups in some manner. The board ultimately voted to authorize the Chamber Executive Committee to appoint a committee to prepare a proposal to present to the BCEDC Board. Prior to the vote, a letter was read from JeNelle Lipton voicing her opposition to legally merging the two entities. Several board members voiced their thoughts that it was time to make a decision of some kind.
The Chamber Board then voted to authorize the purchase of a lot adjacent to the Chamber owned "Arts and Craft" building, which is just south of Molly's Diner. The lot has been donated to the University of Arkansas at Monticello by the Steeleman Family. The family left money and holdings to the college to be provided to the Nursing program at UAM. The Chamber will pay $9,000.00 for the lot for use by the Tomato Festival Committee. Funding will be provided by existing funds that have been raised over the years by sale of a Tomato Festival Cookbook. Since the Festival Committee is an arm of the Chamber, the purchase required Chamber approval.
