Changes In Fair Pageant

During the planning committee meeting for the 2019 Bradley County Fair conducted Thursday, July 25th, it was announced that changes are being made in the Fair Pageant and Talent program for the 2019 fair. There will be cash prizes for the winner of each.
The Fair Pageant will be called the "Two Rivers Pageant" and will allow girls from Bradley and all bordering counties to take part. The first-place winner will receive $500.00. The highest place finisher from Bradley County will represent Bradley County on the state fair level as Bradley County Fair Queen.
The Talent show will work in the same manner. The winner will receive a cash prize of $250.00. The highest-ranked winner from Bradley County will move on to the state level.
Schedule for the Bradley County Fair is as follows:
*Wednesday, September 11th-Allotment of booths, enter home economics exhibits, enter
livestock exhibits
*Thursday, September 12th-Enter baked goods & fresh flower exhibits, judging of fair exhibits,
opening of fair exhibits and livestock show
*Friday, September 13th-Opening of fair exhibits, senior day ( age 55 plus, free admission ),
livestock premium sale and trophy show ( Bradley County Riding Club )
*Saturday, September 14th-pageants, exhibits open, kid zone, Hispanic Gala, talent show, entertainment, rib sales, and other activities
*Monday, September 16th-Pick up exhibits
Remember, the fair is set for September 11 to September 14th at the Bradley County Fair Grounds located west of John Moss Drive. Entertainment will include Backyard Players and Fortunate Sons + One on Saturday, September 14th beginning at 7:00 P.M.
The Fair Pageant will be called the "Two Rivers Pageant" and will allow girls from Bradley and all bordering counties to take part. The first-place winner will receive $500.00. The highest place finisher from Bradley County will represent Bradley County on the state fair level as Bradley County Fair Queen.
The Talent show will work in the same manner. The winner will receive a cash prize of $250.00. The highest-ranked winner from Bradley County will move on to the state level.
Schedule for the Bradley County Fair is as follows:
*Wednesday, September 11th-Allotment of booths, enter home economics exhibits, enter
livestock exhibits
*Thursday, September 12th-Enter baked goods & fresh flower exhibits, judging of fair exhibits,
opening of fair exhibits and livestock show
*Friday, September 13th-Opening of fair exhibits, senior day ( age 55 plus, free admission ),
livestock premium sale and trophy show ( Bradley County Riding Club )
*Saturday, September 14th-pageants, exhibits open, kid zone, Hispanic Gala, talent show, entertainment, rib sales, and other activities
*Monday, September 16th-Pick up exhibits
Remember, the fair is set for September 11 to September 14th at the Bradley County Fair Grounds located west of John Moss Drive. Entertainment will include Backyard Players and Fortunate Sons + One on Saturday, September 14th beginning at 7:00 P.M.
No comments:
Post a Comment