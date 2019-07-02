City and County Schedule For July 4th/Fire Works Law

The Bradley County Courthouse will be closed July 4th and 5th for Independence Day. The Landfill will be closed both days as well. The County garbage route for July 4th will be picked up on July 3rd and the route for July 5th will be picked up on Monday, July 8th.
The Warren Municipal Building will be closed July 4th in celebration of Independence Day. There will be no garbage collection on the 4th. All city services will be open and working on Friday, July 5th. The City Emergency Services Center will remain open and fully staffed on July 4th.
Residents of the City of Warren are reminded that fire works can only be utilized in the city limits on the 4th of July, Christmas and New Years Eve. Fire works may be used until 10:00 P.M. on July 4th. All fire works should be utilized in a safe manner and should be used only on private property. Any damage caused to a neighbor's property or adjoining property or structure is cause for charges to be filed or civil action taken. The use of fire works during any time other than the times authorized by city-ordinance is subject to a citation being issued by the Warren Police Department.
The Warren Municipal Building will be closed July 4th in celebration of Independence Day. There will be no garbage collection on the 4th. All city services will be open and working on Friday, July 5th. The City Emergency Services Center will remain open and fully staffed on July 4th.
Residents of the City of Warren are reminded that fire works can only be utilized in the city limits on the 4th of July, Christmas and New Years Eve. Fire works may be used until 10:00 P.M. on July 4th. All fire works should be utilized in a safe manner and should be used only on private property. Any damage caused to a neighbor's property or adjoining property or structure is cause for charges to be filed or civil action taken. The use of fire works during any time other than the times authorized by city-ordinance is subject to a citation being issued by the Warren Police Department.
No comments:
Post a Comment