Community Action Called Board Meeting

Seven members of the board of the Southeast Arkansas community Action Agency met Saturday, July 27th in the conference room of the agency headquarters in Warren. The scheduled starting time was 9:00 A.M., but it was around 9:15AM when the meeting was called to order. There was immediate conflict on approving the agenda. The Chairman had called in some additional items that he stated needed attention, while some members argued that the meeting had been set solely to discuss personnel matters. The board voted to not consider the added items and to take them up at the next regularly scheduled meeting, after considerable debate.
Board Member Darrell Johnson of Ashley County stated that Judge Quincy Ross, a Board Member from Drew County was not eligible to remain on the board and should be removed. No action was taken. The comment was made during the roll call. Judge Ross was not in attendance.
The board then voted to go into executive session. No action was taken after the session. A called board meeting is set for August 12th at 4;00PM. The next regular meeting is scheduled for August 20th at 3:30PM.
