Community Action Hires New Executive Director

Board members of the Southeast Arkansas Community Action Agency met in regular session July 16th in the Conference Room of the Agency's offices in Warren. Reports were given and the need to get the minutes properly prepared in a timely fashion was discussed. For months the agency has struggled with getting the minutes written and approved and there have been issues getting a complete financial statement. The new staff is making progress, getting all records up to date land setting up proper administrative procedures. The present board appeared to be taking control and working to make the agency function as it should.
Members voted to approve a lease with CDI, the firm designated to manage the Head Start program in Southeast Arkansas. CDI will lease and utilize office space in the Community Action Headquarters.
Rebecca Jennings, the newly hired Financial Director went into detail on the difficulties in getting the records in order due to the agency being months behind. She indicated real progress is being made and the current staff is working well together.
After returning from executive session, the board voted to hire Carolyn Davis as the Executive Director. Mrs. Davis has been on staff and has been the Acting Director for a short time.
There was considerable debate about how to handle an audit finding relating to how some $60,000.00 of Head Start funds were spent. No money is missing, but the finding is that some procedures were not followed in expending the funds. The agency is working on an appeal of the finding. If they have to repay any or all of the money, a plan will have to be developed. Board Member Darryl Johnson strongly urged the board to take the matter seriously and take action as needed to address the problem. Other board members agreed.
Board members discussed the need to get all records in order, keep them in order and follow all regulations in administering the programs managed by the agency. Members indicated they wish to move forward, have accurate minutes to approve each meeting and have a proper financial report to review each month.
