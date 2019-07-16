Community/Economic Development Committee Meets

Two of the three members of the Warren City Council's Community and Economic Development Committee met Monday, July 15th in the Municipal Courtroom at 4:30 P.M. Present were Committee Chairman Joel Tolefree, committee member Council Member Dorothy Henderson and Mayor Denisa Pennington. The meeting had been scheduled during the monthly council meeting of July 8th. The third member of the committee is Council Member Angela Marshall.
After a very brief meeting, the committee voted to recommend to the full council that Warren bid out a "Request for Qualifications" to pursue a consultant to recruit business and industry to Warren. They asked Mayor Pennington to develop an RFQ package for final consideration by the committee.
Under the concept of accepting RFQs, the city will advertise for an individual or company to contract with the city to recruit business. The city will review the qualifications of the bidders and select one to negotiate a contract; including price. A contract can only be for one year at a time.
The city council has been discussing this issue since January of 2019. There have been formal and informal talks under way within the committee and other council members and the Mayor over the past six months. Any final recommendation from the committee will require approval of the full city council.
