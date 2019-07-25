Cross Roads to Celebrate 100th Anniversary

Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate its 100th Anniversary Homecoming on Sunday, July 28th, 2019 beginning at 11:00 A.M. Sunday School will be omitted as will night services.
Homecoming services will consist of a message from Bro. Dwayne Ashcraft and Bro.Tony Atkins, both former pastors. They will give a brief history of their time spent at Cross Roads. Bro, Steven Dawkins will give a history of the church and lunch will be served at noon. Beginning at 2:00 P.M., the Haygood Family will present a gospel concert.
Bro. Sidney McGraw and the membership of Cross Roads invite all former pastors and past members to join in the celebration. The public is welcome to attend.
Cross Roads has a rich history in Bradley County and the services should be a joy to attend!
