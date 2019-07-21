Dr. Marcus Campbell to be Evangelist at First Baptist Church, Banks

First Baptist Church, located at Rock Island and Church Street in Banks, is set to host their annual revival August 5, 6, & 7 at 7:00 p.m. nightly with Dr. Marcus DeWayne Campbell from Hopewell, Virginia, as evangelist. The Pastor of the church is Reverend Calvin Warner.
Dr. Campbell is the son of Betty McCoy and the late William Blackmon, the grandson of the late Zettie Clary Neal. He is a devoted husband and father to JaJuana and their children.
Dr. Campbell accepted Christ at the age of nine (9) and was ordained as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Banks, Arkansas at the age of thirteen (13) . He is a graduate of Warren High School and the University of Central Arkansas achieving both an Associates of Arts degree and the Bachelor of Science degree in Community Health and Health education: the Samuel DeWitt Proctor of Theology at Virginia Union with a Master of Divinity degree; Doctor of Ministry degree.
Dr. Campbell is the Founding Senior Pastor of the Abundant Life Christian Center International in Hopewell, Virginia as well as President and Executive Officer of Marcus Ministries. His belief is that the restoration of hope for a troubled world will only be successful when it is lace upon a solid, Christ-based foundation which is THE WORD OF GOD.
"The success of a man is determined by thr people who love him" - Marcus Campbell
"YOUR DESTINY STARTS NOW"
