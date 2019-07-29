Ext. Office Moving After 57 Years

Since 1912, there have been 27 Family and Consumer Sciences Agents ( Extension Home Economists ) and 17 County Agents serving the people of Bradley County. The offices of the agency have been located in a building that no longer exists at the corner of Myrtle and Cedar Street, in the building that currently houses Attorney Blake Marsh's office, in the back of the Municipal Building ( now home to the city's Building & Sanitation Department) and finally, since 1962 in the building on First Street, just north of the Bradley County Courthouse. Within a few days, the offices will move to N. Bragg Street across the street from The Brunson Medical Complex, the former Westside School.
Ironically, the building the office is to be located in, was originally constructed to house the Bradley County Health Department. The portion of the Municipal Building that once housed the Extension Office, later was home to the Health Department, prior to the construction of the facility on Bragg. Plans call for the building on First Street to be renovated and utilized by the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Bradley County now owns the building.
Going back to 1912, the following have served Bradley County as Home Demonstration Agents, Assistant home Demonstration Agents, Extension Home Economist and County Extension Agent- Family & Consumer Sciences:
Annie Camp-1912-1914
Sallie Gladden-1915-1918
Roxy Hobbs-1918-1920
Jean Cross-1920-1923
Ida Fenton-1924
Belle Robinson-1925
Frances Oliver-1926
Helen Griffin-1927-1932
Franchan Decker-1932
Ruth Hutcheson-1937
Iva Harness-1937-1938
Jenny Betts-1933-1943
Margaret Campbell-1943-1946
Anna Lee Callaway-1946
Mildred Childs-1946-1951
Jean C. Frisby-1951-March 31, 1995, served as Staff Chair from 1977-1995
Betty Jones-1954 Assistant
Ila Bickerstaff-1956 Assistant
Joyce Jenkins-1959 Assistant
Dorothy Rodgers-1979 Assistant
Lorranine Word-1971-1972 Assistant
Pat Giles-1978-1979
Candace Carrie'-1995-1997
Tanya Harris Yates-1998-2001
Bridgette Youngblood-2002-2005
Crystal Johnson-2005-2008
Michelle Carter-2009-present, County Extension Agent-Family & Consumer Sciences
County Agents and Assistants since 1912:
W. R. Watson-1912-1916
E. L. Dean 1916-1917
L. Nyeggard-1917-1919
C. S. Johnson-1922-1927
Dewy S. Thomason-1922-1923
Glenn Riddell-1927-1929
J. A. Hemphill-1929-1939
Keith Bilbrey-1939-1942
Ted Atkinson-1942-1948
Raymond E. Hunter-1948-1964
John Garmon-1957-1960
Thomas G. Fudge-1964-1969
Glen L. Throgmorton-1969-1970
James H. McLoud-1970-1974
John Rawlings-1974-1977
Paul E. Cooper-1975-1990
John C. Gavin-1990-Present, County Extension Agent-Agriculture-Community Development, Staff Chair.
The Extension Service has a long and storied history of serving the people of Bradley County in a variety of ways.
