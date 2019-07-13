Giant Oak Falls on Lines Causing Disruption

City of Warren Street Crew and Entergy crews worked until late in the night to clear debris from a large oak tree that split and fell mid-afternoon Friday. The tree knocked down lines and caused power surges across the city, and knocked out power to a large portion of North Warren. It also took down Cablevision lines and other internet services. At least two utility poles were snapped in half and the home of Gregg Reep experienced the ripping off of their junction box from the side of their home. As of Saturday afternoon, area residents who lost AT&T power were being told that the earliest possible time to schedule repairs was Tuesday,
