Governor Asa Hutchinson Announces Intent to Grant Executive Clemency

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced his intent to grant 10 pardons. An additional 42 clemency requests were denied and 4 had no action taken upon it. These include requests from both inmates and non-inmates.
The applicants intended for pardons have completed all jail time, fulfilled all parole and probationary requirements and paid all fines related to their sentences. There is a 30-day waiting period to receive public feedback on the notices before final action is taken.
Governor Hutchinson intends to grant pardons to the following people:
Theodis L. Akins (Hampton, VA): Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver (C Felony) and Furnishing a Prohibited Article (B Felony) (CR-99-438-2).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (2000 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Shakeylla Allen (Alexander): Domestic Battery, 3rd degree (A Misdemeanor) (PBCRDIV 2992000007149).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1999 – Jefferson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Miranda Jones Childers (Charlotte): Fleeing (U Misdemeanor) (CR 04-2235); Possessing Instruments of Crime (A Misdemeanor) (CR 2004-136); Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2007-072).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2004, 2006, and 2008 – Lawrence County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
John Dougan (North Little Rock): Breaking or Entering (D Felony) and Theft of Property (C Felony) (CR 90-322B).
This notice is issued based on the date of convictions (1990 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
LaToya Hopson (Hot Springs): Fraudulent Use of a Credit Card or Debit Card (C Felony) (CR 2006-391-1).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (2007 – Garland County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Rommie McDaniel (Bradford): Burglary (B Felony) and Theft (C Felony) (CR 90-22) Burglary (B Felony) and Theft (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 90-22); Burglary (B Felony) and Theft (C Felony) (CR 90-22) Burglary (B Felony) and Theft (Revocation) (C Felony) (CR 90-22).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1990 and 1993 – Jackson County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. The Prosecuting Attorney has raised objections to the applicant’s request.
Pierre Newman (Little Rock): Possession of Marijuana (A Misdemeanor) (CR 91-3134); Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver (Y Felony) and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (C Felony) (CR 2000-002555).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1992 and 2000 – Pulaski County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Robert Seay III (Jackson, TN): Handgun Possession on School Property (D Felony) (CR 95-825).
This notice is issued based on the date of conviction (1996 – Faulkner County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further felony violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Larry D. Smith (Marion): Sale or Delivery of a Controlled Substance (Y Felony) (CR 2005-227); Resisting Arrest (U Misdemeanor) (C-2005-2372).
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (2005 and 2005 – Crittenden County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
Wayne Wilson (Gosnell): Burglary (Felony) and Petit Larceny (Felony) (Case# 10,156-B); Assault 1st Degree (A Misdemeanor) (CR 94-335);
This notice is issued based on the dates of convictions (1971 and 1995 – Mississippi County), the fact that all terms of the applicant’s sentence have been completed and there have been no further criminal-law violations. There are no law enforcement objections to the application.
