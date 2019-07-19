Hermitage City Council Meeting July 15th

The Hermitage City Council met July 15th for the July monthly meeting. Police Chief Ben Poole reported that six citations were issued in June. No fires occurred. Water samples were good.
It was reported that SWDA fees were increased from 30 to 40 cents per month. SWDA stands for Solid Waste Disposal Act.
Mayor Kendrix advised she has been appointed to the Arkansas Municipal League Executive Committee. She reported that LIHEAP will be in Hermitage at City Hall on July 23rd. She also reported that the Fun Park Grant is on schedule to be completed this month.
It was reported that SWDA fees were increased from 30 to 40 cents per month. SWDA stands for Solid Waste Disposal Act.
Mayor Kendrix advised she has been appointed to the Arkansas Municipal League Executive Committee. She reported that LIHEAP will be in Hermitage at City Hall on July 23rd. She also reported that the Fun Park Grant is on schedule to be completed this month.
No comments:
Post a Comment