Hospital Seeking New CFO

While presenting the monthly financial reports to the Bradley County Medical Center Board July 25th, CEO Steve Henson provided the board an update on plans to hire a new Chief Financial Officer. He indicated he has received several applications and they appear to be very qualified individuals. The process of interviewing the applicants will begin soon.
Mr. Henson went over the financial information in detail and stated the hospital experienced a net gain of $45,819.00 for the month of June. He reported the sales tax receipts for the last period was $92,905.00 and the sales tax balance is over $2.5 million.
At Mr. Henson's request, the board voted to go out to bids on coagulation equipment and authorized the CEO to spend up to $64,400.00 if there is a determination made that it will save the hospital $45,000.00 in recurring cost.
The board was informed that Home Health usage is up and work is ongoing to update the financial report to be more detailed on expenditures such as supplies and operation of the Family Clinic.
CNO Sarah Tucker provided an update on nurses training and the hiring of nurses.
On motion by Dr. Joe Wharton, the following staff recommendations were acted upon:
*Chadwick Simpson, M.D., moved to inactive
*Adam Sipe, M.D., RAPA, reappointed
*Kara Worley, M.D., OB/GYN, reappointed
*Michael Kittell, M.D., ER/FP, appointed
*Zachary Lambertsen, M.D., RAPA, appointed
*James Beck, M.D., ER/FP, appointed
*David Chambers, M.D., ER/FP, reappointed
*Trace Garner, M.D., Cardiology, reappointed
*April Harris, APRN, reappointed
*John Jerius, M.D., Surgery, reappointed
All were approved.
The next scheduled board meeting is set for August 22nd.
