Intermodal Votes to Sign Railroad Agreement, Pay Expenses

The Southeast Arkansas Intermodal Authority Board has voted to sign an agreement with Union Pacific Railroad and to pay the fee and other expenses required to cross the rail line that runs through the intermodal park. This issue has been ongoing for some four years. The board voted to have their attorney review the agreement first and if in order authorize the board Chairman to sign. Upon signing the agreement, the board will pay $11,700.00 to Union Pacific plus engineering fees that are unknown at this time, but is estimated at around $18,000.00. It is possible the engineering cost may be less. It is anticipated that the construction cost of moving the rail road switch, that will be required, could cost $38,000.00 or more. Chairman John Lipton told the board they have the money and will not ask the cities and counties for any help on this issue. The proximity of the switch to the crossing has been the issue for the four years.
There was considerable discussion among the board about the cause of this long standing problem. While there was considerable unhappiness voiced, most of the members stated they agreed to do whatever is required and spend what they have to in order to get the crossing approved and built.
Members of the board also brought up the fact that the City of Monticello faces some issues providing water and sewer service to the park. Members of the board from Monticello and Drew County stated they have heard the Mayor say, the issues will be solved at some time in the future.
The board approved the financial report for the month and authorized payment of monthly bills.
The report continues to list the following amounts as owed by the cities and counties:
*Monticello-$27,263.88
*Warren-$22,774,53
*Drew County-$9,872.54
*Bradley County-$156,667.20 (Note: Bradley County continues to conduct work on the site
along with the Heavy Equipment School from UAM.
The board meeting was conducted July 17th in the conference room of BCEDC.
