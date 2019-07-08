“Keeping it in the Family” Sustainable Forestry Meeting Set for July 22

PINE BLUFF, Ark. – A Keeping it in the Family (KIITF) Sustainable Forestry and African-American Land Retention (SFLR) program meeting for woodland owners is scheduled for Monday, July 22, at the Great I Am Temple, 300 North Main Street, in Monticello, Arkansas. The meeting will begin promptly at 12 noon with lunch followed by the meeting agenda and end at 2 p.m.
Sponsored by the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) Small Farm Program, the meeting’s purpose is to inform landowners of available forestry services so they can manage and improve their forestland. Information on obtaining free forestry management plans and financial assistance to implement plans will be available. Other topics to be discussed include heir property, managing forestlands, forestry vendors, and forestry consultants.
Because this is a dinner meeting, pre-registration is requested. If you have special needs or wish to be included in the meal count, call the UAPB Small Farm Program at (870) 575-7225 or send email to leek@uapb.edu for consideration.
The SFLR program is part of the KIITF forest conservation model which is a collaboration of federal, state, local, private and community-based organization to help keep private forestlands in families.
The project is funded through a special grant from the U.S. Forestry Endowment Inc., the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the U.S. Forest Service. Additional entities partnering with the UAPB Small Farm Program on this project include the Arkansas Forestry Commission (AFC), the Arkansas Land and Community Development Corporation (ALCDC), the University of Arkansas at Little Rock School of Law and the Association of Conservation Districts (AACD).
The University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff offers all of its Extension and Research programs and services without regard to race, color, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, national origin, religion, age, disability, marital or veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected status, and is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.
