Lake Levee Breaks

The residents of the Sylvan Hills area in West Warren have experienced an unusual problem. The lake that most of the homes are built around experienced a breach in the levee on the North end and the lake has drained to almost empty. There is no known damage to any residence in the area but the water has emptied into the low land north of the Warren City Limits and is on its way through Franklin Creek and on to the Saline River.
The levee has been weak for some time and it is likely the latest heavy rains finally cut through the dirt structure and drained the lake. It certainly changes the current view. Most of the homes back yards border the lake.
The subdivision was built years ago prior to the area being annexed into the city limits. A property owners association was formed to control zoning type issues. Later the City of Warren annexed the area and took ownership of the streets. Wastewater lines were added and the city provides all city services to the neighborhoods. The lake itself is not public property. The property owners that border the lake, also own the lake. The levee was not and is not public property.
To our knowledge, the City of Warren fared decently well in the face of the heavy rains we recently received from "mother nature." There has been no serious damage to streets or private property that has been reported. City street crews have worked long, hard hours trying to keep the drainage working and any repairs needed, made in a timely fashion.
