NAACP Meets

|Patsy Newton and Dr. Luckey
The Bradley County Branch of the NAACP met in the Municipal Courtroom of the Municipal Building Monday, July 22nd at 7:00 P.M. Dr. Clarence Luckey, Chapter President preside. The minutes of the previous meeting and the financial reports were submitted and approved. Reports of the various committees were called for and presented. Len Blaylock reported that Bradley County has been certified as an "ACT Ready Community" meaning we have a workforce ready to take jobs. For more information go to workreadycommunities.org.
The members discussed the need to monitor all public bodies within the county to stay abreast of action taken and public polices being proposed, to assure activities are being conducted fairly and equally.
