Notice of Change in Driver's License Testing Schedule

Notice of change for the Arkansas State Police Driver’s License Testing Schedule. The testing schedules for Troop (Warren) will return to its normal date and time starting July 8, 2019. If you have any questions, you may contact (870)226-3713.
The Driver’s License Testing for Troop F (Warren) will return to its’ normal testing days starting Wednesday and Thursday, July 10, 2019.
The Warren Driver’s License Testing Center testing will again be every Wednesday and Thursday of the month.
The El Dorado Testing Site will now be closed on Thursdays of every month starting July 11, 2019, but will continue testing on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday of every month.
The Monticello Testing site will now be closed on Wednesday of every month starting July 10, 2019, but will continue testing every Tuesdays of the month.
