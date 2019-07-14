Pedestrian Fatally Struck at Longview

According to the Arkansas State Police Fatal Crash Report three pedestrians were struck by a 2012 Dodge Ram as they stood in the Westbound lane of State Highway 8 near the Bradley/Ashley county line due to an ATV accident. One pedestrian, 40 year old Jennifer Denise Davidson of Fountain Hill, was fatally injured. Two others were injured: 44 year old Jarvis Ramelle Miller and 41 year old Marcus Darnell Miller. They were transported to Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff.
The accident occurred at 9:20 p.m., Saturday, July 13 under clear weather conditions with the road being dry.
