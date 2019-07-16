Quorum Court Approves Expenses For Architect

|Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney and Purple Heart Recipient Jimmy Lewis
Upon a recommendation by County Judge Klay McKinney, the court voted 7-0 to purchased a used garbage truck from Ashley County for $25,000.00. The truck is an automatic loader that will dump garbage containers without the need for manpower. The county is moving toward a system of collecting garbage without personnel riding the trucks and throwing garbage. Garbage will be picked up by the trucks with only a driver required. Judge McKinney told the Justices that he wanted to buy the used truck and train his drivers using it prior to purchasing new trucks. The used vehicle will be kept as a back up truck once the new equipment is purchased.
Mr. Jimmy Lewis, a Purple Heart recipient, addressed the court and presented a plaque to the county proclaiming Bradley County as "A Purple Heart County." Mr. Lewis stated he grew up in Cornersville and attended school in Star City.
Justices then approved a contract of obligation with the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to cover the liability of the county landfill. Ordinances were passed to comply with state law allowing the county to do business with Quorum Court Members Bobby Hargrave and Jimmy Sledge.
The court then approved an ordinance authorizing the County Judge to enter an agreement with an architectural firm to provide a study of and make plans for the utilization of the county building, north of the Courthouse on First Street, that currently houses the Cooperative Extension offices. Plans call for the Extension Service to relocate to the "old" Health Department building on N. Bragg Street. This should occur within the next few weeks. The county is looking at the building on First Street to be remodeled to house the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. The authorization allows the Judge to spend up to $50,000.00 for architectural services.
Judge McKinney informed the court that the county has documented some $301,000.00 of damage as the result of the June 9, 2019 storm. He indicated in the past the federal government would pay 75%, the state 12.5% and the county would be responsible for 12.5%. The Judge indicated the state will no longer pay their 12.5% leaving the county paying the full 25%.
