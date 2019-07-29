Rawls Earns DAISY Award for Heroic Effort

WARREN, Ark. (7/29/19) – Karen Rawls was chosen as the recipient of The DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses ® in a presentation Monday afternoon at Bradley County Medical Center. This award is part of the DAISY Foundation's mission to recognize the extraordinary, compassionate nursing care they provide patients and families every day.
Rawls, who serves as BCMC’s Surgery Department’s manager, was on vacation in Hot Springs when she administered CPR to save a young boy’s life.
Here is full account of events that were included in the nomination by Jacob Standley:
“Saturday May 18, 2019 at an RV park in Hot Springs while visiting with friends, I witnessed a life changing event. We were located near the local swimming pool, when a commotion behind us took place. A teenager and woman (Karen) pulled a blue lifeless body out of the pool. My friends and I were witnessing the drowning of a child approximately 3.5 years old. Karen started rolling the child around to expel the water that had been consumed. The mother took the boy from Karen and started rocking him, not knowing what else to do. I heard Karen calmly with confidence tell the mom, ‘I’ve got this, I’m a nurse.’ I have never; and don’t know that I ever will again witness a mother just give a child in distress up that willingly. My friend had training as a fireman EMT and asked if he could help with the CPR. Karen replied “we need to get some water out of him before we do CPR”. There were several other children around and my wife and one of our friends helped collect the children to keep them occupied. I then walked back to my chair, sat down and said a quick prayer. Afterwards, I watched Karen administer CPR to a very blue lifeless body. When the child was choking and trying to expel the contents, Karen never wavered. She continued thru this event that seemed like it was lasting forever. I heard Karen encourage the child as he came in and out a couple of times, each time I would see movement then he would stop. This was an emotional rollercoaster for everyone witnessing this event, yet again, Karen never wavered. She continued always telling the child to stay with her and to wake up. I know this must have only lasted about 3 minutes but in this very intense moment, time seemed to stop.
I then saw the lifeless body moving, first a cough and then a gag, just a few more blows and he started crying. I never thought that would be such a welcoming sound. It wasn’t until then, that Karen
relinquished the child to very anxious and upset mother. Just a short while after, the police and ambulance arrived and took the child and mother to the hospital. I walked back to my chair and finished my prayer with thanks. I then went to Karen to thank her and when I asked Karen if she knew the boy’s name, she wasn’t real sure, how fitting is that. Karen never even asked for the child’s name, she just did the right thing. I don’t know if the EMTs ever talked to Karen, so credit was never issued and of course she never asked for it.
I know that many of you may know more explicit details that I left out but this event has changed every one that witnessed it. From giving thanks to a having different kind of respect for pools and to life itself. I often drink coffee and spend time with others that were at the scene & it has changed all of our lives. I don’t know the overall outcome of the child; however, I know that without Karen's presence and her being responsive with her training he would have expired right there on the spot. I can only hope that whatever damage this event may have caused, is short served with him. Thanks to Karen and her life saving skills, she reacted to a life threatening situation and took complete control. Karen’s actions were of a servant; how is one supposed to say thank you to that. Please know she showed courage and responsibility in the face of a horrific challenge. She is the mirror image of someone of her past and they are to be commended also.”
Jacob Standley
Rawls received a certificate commending her for being an "Extraordinary Nurse." The certificate reads: "In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people." Additionally, she was given a beautiful and meaningful sculpture called A Healer's Touch, hand-carved by artists of the Shona Tribe in Africa, a box of cinnamon rolls, and a banner for her office. Standley, who nominated her, was also present, while a number of Rawls’ family members and co-workers were also in attendance.
The Award at Bradley County Medical Center is co-sponsored by generous donations. Initial funding was provided by the facility. The program is maintained through generous support from donors, to include a large donation from an anonymous donor, from committee members, from the Employee Council, and other fundraisers.
The DAISY Foundation is a not-for-profit organization, established in memory of J. Patrick Barnes, by members of his family. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease. (DAISY is an acronym for Diseases Attacking the Immune System.) The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses were nominated by patients, families, and colleagues. The nominations were blinded and voted on by the DAISY Committee. Cheryl Wells serves as DAISY coordinator. The nominations were graded based on set criteria, a numeric value was assigned based on this criteria, and awards were determined based on score. The committee members voted. The process was overseen by the DAISY coordinator.
This is one initiative of The DAISY Foundation to express gratitude to the nursing profession. Additionally, DAISY offers J. Patrick Barnes Grants for Nursing Research and Evidence-Based Practice Projects, The DAISY Faculty Award to honor inspiring faculty members in schools and colleges of nursing, and The DAISY in Training Award for nursing students. More information is available at http://DAISYfoundation.org.
