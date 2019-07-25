Thursday, July 25, 2019

Responses By Warren Fire Department

According to Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, the Warren Fire Department has answered several calls over the past week.  Included are the following:
*July 18th a vehicle accident at 408 N. Bradley Rd.  This incident occurred around 11:38 A.M.  There were no injuries.

*July 18th at Smith Road and Martin Street ( HWY 63 ).  time of accident was 12:04 P.M.  there were injuries.

*July 19th at 1505 S. Main at 3:20 P.M.  Injuries occurred.

*July 23rd the department assisted the Bradley County Rural fire Department near Banks around 1:20 P.M.  Injuries were reported. 

There have been no structural fires reported in Warren during the past week.
