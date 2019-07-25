Responses By Warren Fire Department

According to Acting Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft, the Warren Fire Department has answered several calls over the past week. Included are the following:
*July 18th a vehicle accident at 408 N. Bradley Rd. This incident occurred around 11:38 A.M. There were no injuries.
*July 18th at Smith Road and Martin Street ( HWY 63 ). time of accident was 12:04 P.M. there were injuries.
*July 19th at 1505 S. Main at 3:20 P.M. Injuries occurred.
*July 23rd the department assisted the Bradley County Rural fire Department near Banks around 1:20 P.M. Injuries were reported.
There have been no structural fires reported in Warren during the past week.
*July 18th a vehicle accident at 408 N. Bradley Rd. This incident occurred around 11:38 A.M. There were no injuries.
*July 18th at Smith Road and Martin Street ( HWY 63 ). time of accident was 12:04 P.M. there were injuries.
*July 19th at 1505 S. Main at 3:20 P.M. Injuries occurred.
*July 23rd the department assisted the Bradley County Rural fire Department near Banks around 1:20 P.M. Injuries were reported.
There have been no structural fires reported in Warren during the past week.
No comments:
Post a Comment