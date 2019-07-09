School Board Hires Personnel and Deals with Track Resurfacing

The Warren School Board met Monday, July 8m fr their regular monthly meeting. After adopting minutes from previous meetings, the board moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters.
Upon returning back into regular session, the following personnel items were approved:
In other business the board approved Athletic Insurance to be provided by Dwight Jones Agency. They nalso approved Public Property Insurance and Ar Public School Vehicle Insurance Plans with Arkansas Insurance Department Risk Management. The Milk contractg proposed by Hiland Dairy and the Bread contract by Flowers Baking Company were both approved.
The board approved a Bank Resolution for Money Market and Checking Acvount with First State Bank.
They approved the 2019-20 Building Plan and the 2018-19 Accreditation Report.
The board voted to discontinue the proposal with Vibrawhirl and enter into a contract with Geo Surface to repair th asphalt and resurface the track.
After approving the financial report, the board head the Superintndent's Report which dealth with Flex Days and otyher dates pretaining to school opening.
Personnel Matters
Resignations
Certified
Britni Robinson - Eastside Instructor
Caitlin Morrison - WMS Instructor
Classified
Brenda Colclough - Food Service
Shauna Baldwin - SEACBEC Paraprofessional
Transfer
Blake Washington - from 8th grade Social Studies to Brunson Dean of Student & Head Senior High Boys Basketball Coach
Amanda Doggett - Food Service
Certified Hire Recommendation
Anabel de al Cruz, District EL Instructor/Coordinator
Mary Catherine Qualls, Elementary PE Instructor/ Head Junior High Girls Basketball/Assistant Senior High Girls Basketball/Assistant Softball
Cassidy Cathey, Elementary Media Specialist
Jordan Biggers, 2nd Grade Instructor
Amelia Sedberry, 6th Grade Math Instructor
Ashley Richardson, 7th Grade Science Instructor
Micah Richey, 7th Grade Social Studies/Head Jr High Boys Basketball/Assistant Sr High Boys Basketball/Head Sr High Golf
Lakeisha Suber, 8th Grade Social Studies
Leon Harris Jr, Head Girls Basketball Coach/Assistant Junior High Girls Basketball Coach/Assistant Senior High Girls Track
Classified Hire Recommendation
Kristy Tullos, Brunson 4th & 5th Paraprofessional/Interventionist
Jordyn Rose, SEACBEC Paraprofessional/Blended Computer Lab Facilitator
Katelynn Dunaway, Eastside Paraprofessional
Blanche Jackson, Food Service Worker
Other RecommendationsYashika Hicks, WMS Assistant Cheer Sponsor
