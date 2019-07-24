School Board Holds Called Meeting

The Warren School Board met Tuesday night at 6:00 p.m. in a called meeting. The immediately moved into executive session to discuss personnel matters. Action taken after executive session was as follows:
* They acceted the resignation of Janet Surratt as ROTC Instructor.
* They hired KdyAira M. Charles as Brunson Instructor.
* Shunqiuale Tyneesha Cranford-Warren High School Secretary
* Evelyn Inell Greene-ABC Head Start Supervisor
In other business, the board accepted a resolution for disclosure concerning Cassiy Cathey being hired as Brunson Media Specialist while her husband in on the school board.
* They acceted the resignation of Janet Surratt as ROTC Instructor.
* They hired KdyAira M. Charles as Brunson Instructor.
* Shunqiuale Tyneesha Cranford-Warren High School Secretary
* Evelyn Inell Greene-ABC Head Start Supervisor
In other business, the board accepted a resolution for disclosure concerning Cassiy Cathey being hired as Brunson Media Specialist while her husband in on the school board.
No comments:
Post a Comment