SEARKconcert Members Meet to Update Bradley County on Coming Programs

Members of SEARKconcert met at Golden Girls in Warren July 11th to update the people of Bradley County on upcoming programs to be provided by the organization. Lori Ramsey, President, spoke to those in attendance and provided information about the upcoming season and accomplishments and dreams for the SMArts program in Bradley County. SEARKconcert works to bring the arts to Southeast Arkansas and has done so since 1976. Programs include music, dance and theatre.
To become a member contact the following:
SEARKconcert
P.O. Box 3072
Monticello, AR 71656 or
call 870-460-1888
Memberships per year are as follows:
*Benefactor-$600.00, gets 6 season tickets
*Sustainer-$400.00, gets 4 season tickets
*Patron-$300.00, gets 3 season tickets
*Friend-$200.00, gets 2 season tickets
*Associate-$100.00, gets 1 season ticket
SEARKconcert is a non=profit organization and serves the counties of Ashley, Bradley, Chicot, Cleveland, Desha, Drew and Lincoln.
