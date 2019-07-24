Shots Fired At Exxon

Sunday, July 21, 2019, at approximately 3:15 a.m., Warren Police Department received information that shots had been fired on the Exxon parking lot. Upon further investigation, it was determined that the shots were fired by Charles Earl Lawson, Jr., age 30. Although there was property damage to a vehicle, no injuries were reported. 28th State District Court Judge Bruce Anderson presided over a Probable Cause hearing and a Bench Warrant for Aggravated Assault was issued for Charles Earl Lawson, Jr. Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information about the whereabouts of Charles Earl Lawson, Jr. should contact the Warren Police Department at (870) 226-3703.
