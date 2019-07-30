Tuesday, July 30, 2019

Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Wins "Best in Show"

Left to Right, front row:  Beverly Davis, Rehabilitation Instruction Supervisor, Melissa Stone, DDS Director, Ernest Rumph, client; Geneva Harper, Teacher Assistnt; Back Row:  Rehabilitation Director, Christopher Burch, client; and Cedrick Booker, Rehabilitation Instructor.
The Arkansas Department of Human Services (Division of Development Disabilities Services (DDS) and The Blur Umbrella gift shop posted their second Farmer's Market on July 19, 2019, outside the DHS Central Office in Little Rock.  The Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center staff and clients were awarded "Best in Show" for their produce and crafts.

The produce featured at the Farmer's Market included Bradley tomatoes, Bell Peppers, squash, banana peppers, okra, Roma tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and cucumbers.  This is the first year for the center's one-acre garden and for the Blossoms & Bows arts and craft exhibit at the center.  The produce was planted and grown by the residents and staff.  The crafts featured at the Farmer's Market were also made by HDC clients.

DDS serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities by offering services and supports to help clients reach their goals for independent living, employment, and quality of life.  The Blue Umbrella offers employment opportunities for clients, in addition to offering one-of-a- kind items made by artisans who live at DHS Human Development Centers or who receive community support services in their communities.

