Southeast Arkansas Human Development Center Wins "Best in Show"

The produce featured at the Farmer's Market included Bradley tomatoes, Bell Peppers, squash, banana peppers, okra, Roma tomatoes, cherry tomatoes, jalapeno peppers, and cucumbers. This is the first year for the center's one-acre garden and for the Blossoms & Bows arts and craft exhibit at the center. The produce was planted and grown by the residents and staff. The crafts featured at the Farmer's Market were also made by HDC clients.
DDS serves individuals with intellectual or developmental disabilities by offering services and supports to help clients reach their goals for independent living, employment, and quality of life. The Blue Umbrella offers employment opportunities for clients, in addition to offering one-of-a- kind items made by artisans who live at DHS Human Development Centers or who receive community support services in their communities.
