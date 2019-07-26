Friday, July 26, 2019

St. James A.M.E. Church & The Community Action Back to School Extravaganza

915 St. James St.
Warren, AR  71671

August 3, 2019 12-5 p.m.
Motto: "Doing Things Different" Daniel 3:19-28
Everyone is invited and everything is free!!!

Rt. Rev. Michael L Mitchell Presiding Bishop
Rev. James R. Hooper, pastor

We are having
Free haircuts, Health Fair, Upper Bound, free food, face painting, Free school supplies, pony rides, Kick Ball, Phat Brothers, Several State Representatives, Mayor Denisa Pennington, Officer Norman from the Little Rock Police Dept.

Come join us,
It's a Block Party ya'll!
