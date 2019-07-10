State AEDC Officials Visit Warren Mayor's Office

Three employees of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission visited the Warren Mayor's Office Tuesday, July 9th, to work with Mayor Pennington and city staff to update the state website that list information relating to city properties and capabilities available for industrial and economic development. This includes a listing of city properties and buildings that can be utilized for job creation projects.
Pictured are the following:
Back L-R Kristen Barre, Regional Manager, Community Dev. Div., AEDC
Matt Twyford, Sr. Manager, Community Dev. Div., AEDC
Mayor Denisa Pennington
Front L-R Teresa Sandine, with the City Clerk's office
L. Steve Jones, Building & Sites Coordinator, AEDC
The Warren City Council is continuing to work on plans to implement a new industrial recruitment plan for the city.
