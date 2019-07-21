The Great I Am Temple Church to Host Revival

The Great I Am Temple Church, 300 N. Main Street, Monticello, AR, will be hosting revival Tuesday through Thursday, July 30 through Aug. 1 nightly at 7:00 pm. Each evening, there will be empowerment sessions for the entire family. Tuesday and Thursday sessions will be held from 6:15 pm to 6:45 pm. Topics will be "Recognizing Signs of Abuse" and "Discipling Family." Wednesday session will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:45, "Wealth and The Family." Empowerment teachers will be Brenda Jacobs and Pastor James Yarbrough, both of Monticello, and Ivey Stokes of Snellville, GA.
The guest evangelist will be Prophet Omega George of Nashville, TN. Omega is a native of Wetumpka, Ala., the son of Charlotte D. George and Lorenzo L. Pitts. At the age of 5, he started singing with his church youth choir. In 2009, Omega was called to preach the gospel. He was licensed and ordained at an early age.
Besides his ministry, he graduated in 2011 from Alabama State University with a dual degree in Communications with a concentration in the Recording Industry and Recording Technology. During his tenure at ASU, he served as Grammy Chapter Representative for the National Association of Recording Arts and Sciences. During this time, he continued to grow in ministry bringing grace and integrity to his office.
He is currently serving as the chairman of International Evangelism for New Deliverance Fellowship, Inc. in Hattiesburg, MS; The Prophet for Epistles of God Church of Deliverance in Hamburg, AR, Bastrop, LA, Warren, AR, and El Dorado, AR with more than three thousand members. He is the Founder of Ruach Entertainment and Omega George Ministries, Inc., omegageorge.com.
Pastor Jerome and Clarissa Pace stated that God has led them to create an atmosphere of ministry for the entire family. The theme of the revival is “It’s A Family Affair.” They invite everyone and their family to attend.
