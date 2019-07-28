The Haygoods Presented the Gospel in Song at Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church

|The Haygoods presented the gospel in song.
Crossroads Missionary Baptist Church celebrated their 100th anniversary Sunday with Homecoming Services. Former pastors Brother Dewayne Ashcraft and Brother Tony Atkins delivered messages. They also gave a brief history of their time at Crossroads. Steven Dawkins presented a history of the church.
Following a lunch fellowship, The Haygoods sang for the packed pews in the church.
|Classmates of 1972 enjoyed fellowshipping with Jimmy Haygood. Left to Right: Gregg Reep, Karen Reep Gage, Ginger White Magby, Wanda Hargrave Ashcraft, Jimmy Haygood, and Barbara Doggett Dawkins.
